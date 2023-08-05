Toshakhana Case: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 3 Years In Jail; Disqualified For 5 Years

Pak PM Imran Khan | Photo: AFP

Pakistan: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison in the Toshakhana case on Saturday. As a result of the verdict, the PTI leader was disqualified for five years. Khan was also been fined of Rs. One Lakh Pakistani Rupees by the court.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)