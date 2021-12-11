Tornadoes hit US states, 50 killed in Kentucky

At least 50 people are thought to have been killed in Kentucky after tornadoes ripped across the South and Midwest region of the US on Friday. Kentucky Governor estimates the toll could even reach 100.

The town of Mayfield was devastated and people caught in the wreckage of a candle factory begged to be freed from the rubble. The tornado smashed ripped the tower off a Victorian courthouse and shredded the roof of a nursing home.

The debris was lofted over 30,000 feet into the air. At least, 100 emergency vehicles descended upon an Amazon warehouse, where a wall that was about the length of a football field collapsed, as did the roof above it. The exact speed of the tornadoes were not yet known, and it was unclear how many there had been.

CNN reported that there were 19 tornadoes that hammered the five states. Some reports suggested that the record for the longest single tornado - 219 miles - could have been broken, and that it had crossed four states, breaking another record. The wind speeds ranged between 136 and 165mph.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 10:56 PM IST