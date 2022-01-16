Tonga underwater volcanic eruption: Tsunami reaches Japan's Pacific coast in Amami-Oshima Island

Tokyo: Following a massive undersea volcanic eruption in the island country of Tonga, Tsunami was observed in the southern Japanese island of Amami-Oshima and many other places along the country's Pacific coast on Sunday.

Japan's Meteorological Agency issued tsunami warnings at 12:15 am on Sunday for the Amami Islands and the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima Prefecture, reported NHK World.

The agency said that a 120-centimetre tsunami has been observed in Kominato on Amami-Oshima Island.

Dozens of tsunami up to 90 centimetres have been observed along Japan's Pacific coast from the southern island of Kyushu to the northern island of Hokkaido, reported NHK World.

People are advised to stay on high alert and evacuate to higher ground.

An Employee of a hotel near the port of Naze on Amami Oshima Island told NHK that guests staying on lower floors have been moved to the top floor, the 10th.

About 50 guests are reportedly staying at the hotel. The employee hasn't seen tidal changes from the hotel, but some cars heading to higher ground are visible.

An official of another hotel on the coast said he cannot see the waves in the dark. He said he is evacuating eight guests to higher ground from the hotel, which is located about 10 meters above sea level.

An employee of another hotel near Naze Port told NHK that about ten residents in the neighbourhood have come to the hotel to take shelter and there has been no trouble so far. He also said he has not seen big tidal changes himself.

Over a hundred families were evacuated on Saturday from shoreline Samoan villages after a violent volcanic eruption in the Pacific island country of Tonga caused waves to surge.

The eruption of the underwater Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano sparked tsunami alerts across the South Pacific.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 07:44 AM IST