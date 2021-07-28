Tokyo Olympics 2020: Archer Deepika Kumari keeps medal hope alive, beats USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in round of 16

World no 1. Archer Deepika Kumari qualified through the round of 16 after beating USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez in women's individual 1/16 Eliminations in Tokyo Olympics here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday.

Kumari beat Jennifer 6-4 and booked a place in the pre-quarterfinals of women's individual archery.

Earlier champion Kumari defeated Bhutan's Bhu Karna 6-0 in the 1/32 eliminations round.