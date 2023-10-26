TikTok Removes Over 14 Million Videos In Pakistan In 2023 Second Quarter For Violating Community Guidelines

Representational photo | File

TikTok removed more than 14 million videos in Pakistan in the second quarter of 2023 for violating the video-sharing app's community guidelines, it said on Thursday. The company removed 83.6 per cent of those videos before users viewed them, and about 92.5 per cent of such videos were taken off the platform within a day.

In addition to video removals, TikTok also took action against accounts suspected to belong to users under the age of 13, removing 18,823,040 such accounts globally. Automated systems contributed to the removal of 66,440,775 videos, while 6,750,002 videos were later reinstated following review.

The platform's proactive removal rate for the second quarter of 2023 reached 98.6 per cent.

'Prioritise youth safety'

"We prioritise youth safety and well-being throughout our policy development process, which includes the prohibition of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), youth abuse, bullying, dangerous activities and challenges, exposure to overly mature themes, and the consumption of alcohol, tobacco, drugs, or regulated substances," TikTok said in its report.

Globally, the company suspended 8,074,632 live sessions in the second quarter of 2023. This represented 1.5 per cent of total live sessions during that period.