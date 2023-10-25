TikTok User Reveals Sleeping In A Coffin, Says 'It's Weird, But Comfortable’

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2023
A logical usage of a coffin is to bury the dead, however, a woman has been sleeping in it as she finds it “Super comfortable.”
Liz a.k.a. Sad Spice has created a buzz for making a deathbed her real-life bed.
Sharing a video on TikTok, the lady revealed that she always wanted a coffin to sleep inside it.
The video featuring her casket case-like mattress reportedly attracted more than a million views.
“The first time I asked my parents if I could build a coffin bed, they said: No, that would be weird,” Sad Spice was quoted as saying in media reports.
Despite people finding it a weird thing to do, she gives no second thought and decides to continue being in the coffin.
While narrating her experience of sleeping in a coffin, she terms it quite comfortable and safe.
To the unversed, Sad Spice is a social media influencer on Instagram and TikTok where she often posts about quirky doings. On the prior platform, she holds a fan base of 206K followers.
