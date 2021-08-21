Three US Army helicopters pick up 169 Americans outside Kabul airport, say reports even as President Biden calls evacuations 'most difficult airlift operations ever'

Advertisement

Washington: The US military used three CH-47 "Chinook" helicopters to bring 169 Americans to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Saturday, as per a tweet by Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson.

Earlier on Friday, US officials from both the State Department and Pentagon declined to confirm the veracity of the helicopter mission earlier in the day amid reports that nearly 100 were ferried away amid the turmoil in Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said that US operations continue to take place primarily within the confines of the airport itself, although there was one successful mission to rescue 169 Americans from shortly outside the airport's perimeter.

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price deferred to Kirby's answer on the subject when presented with the same question, but he did add that the US will do everything they responsibly can to assist Americans.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said that he could not guarantee the outcome of emergency evacuations from Kabul, calling it one of the most difficult airlift operations ever, but added he would mobilize "every resource" to repatriate Americans.

"This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history," Biden said in a televised address from the White House, highlighting the dangerous elements of coordinating a mass evacuation while being surrounded by Taliban forces, who took over the Afghan capital on Sunday.

"I cannot promise what the final outcome will be, or... that it will be without risk of loss," he said of the chaotic exit from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of war and rebuilding. He added that they have secured the airport (in Kabul) enabling flights to resume not just military flights but civilian charters from other countries and the NGOs taking out the civilians & vulnerable Afghanis.

"But as commander in chief, I can assure you that I will mobilize every resource necessary" to conduct a thorough evacuation, Biden added. "Let me be clear: Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home."

The president said US forces have airlifted 13,000 people out of Afghanistan since August 14, and 18,000 since July, with thousands more evacuated on private charter flights facilitated by the US government.

Earlier this year, Biden -- building on his predecessor Donald Trump's 2020 call for a withdrawal from Afghanistan -- imposed a deadline of August 31 for a full exit.

Biden said this week he had believed it was impossible to leave Afghanistan "without chaos ensuing" -- a scenario that has played out in recent days with thousands of Afghans, including many who worked as translators or otherwise aided US operations, crowding outside the gates of Kabul airport.

He also said his administration has been in "constant contact" with the Taliban to coordinate and facilitate the safe evacuation of US personnel.

