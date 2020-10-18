Thousands defy state of emergency to protest in Thailand - Here's all you need to know

Visuals from Thailand's recent protests have gone viral on social media. For the last few days, thousands of pro-democracy activists have taken to the streets of Thailand, calling for administrative changes. They have ignored a government-declared state of emergency and a shutdown of public transportation systems to continue their protests for the fifth straight day on Sunday.

Why are they protesting?

The protesters are calling for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to leave office, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the nation's monarchy to undergo reform.

For the uninitiated, Thailand has a constitutional monarchy and has over the years been governed by several military leaders and the occasional democratically selected ruler. Prayuth Chan-ocha had come to power through a military coup in 2014. While there had been elections held in 2019, he continues to be at the helm of the government.