'They Do As I Say': US President Donald Trump Claims He Can Prevent Israeli Strike On Lebanon | Videos

US President Donald J. Trump (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) | File Pic

US President Donald Trump on June 19 (IST) asserted that he would be able to prevent Israel from launching attacks on Lebanon, citing his influence over the Israeli leadership and the close strategic relationship between Washington and Tel Aviv.

Speaking to a reporter, he was asked whether he would be able to prevent Israel from attacking Lebanon. Responding confidently, the President said, “Yeah, I will be.”

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When asked how he would achieve that, Trump replied, “They have a lot of respect for me, and they do as I say.”

Trump also commented on his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggesting that while the two leaders work closely together, Netanyahu occasionally requires restraint.

“We have to keep him a little bit, uh, sane,” Trump remarked.

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Highlighting the role of the United States in supporting Israel's security, Trump emphasised Washington's military backing and strategic importance to the country.

“If it weren't for Donald Trump and Bibi Netanyahu, who worked well with me, but he will tell you we're the ones with the guns, we're the ones with the whole deal, we're the ones with the B-2 bombers, etc. If it weren't for Donald Trump, Israel would have been eviscerated,” the President said.

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Trump's remarks come amid continued tensions in the Middle East, with concerns over potential escalation involving Israel and Lebanon drawing international attention. His comments underscore the extent to which he believes US influence can shape Israeli military decisions and regional security dynamics.