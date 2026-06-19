‘Italy And I Never Beg’: Giorgia Meloni Hits Back At Donald Trump Over G7 Photo Remark - VIDEO

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has publicly dismissed US President Donald Trump’s assertion that she pleaded with him for a photograph during this week’s G7 summit, describing the claim as entirely false and expressing astonishment over the remarks.

Meloni rejects Trump’s claim

In a post on Instagram on Friday, Meloni rejected Trump’s version of events, stating that his comments were “completely fabricated.” She added that neither she nor Italy “ever beg” and argued that some statements require an immediate rebuttal. The prime minister also questioned why the US president would make such remarks about allied nations, saying it was unfortunate that he did not display the same attitude towards the West’s adversaries.

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Trump made the claim during an interview with Italian television channel La7, where he said Meloni was eager to take a picture with him and had “begged” for one. He further remarked that he agreed only because he “felt sorry for her.”

Signs of strain emerge

The exchange comes amid signs of strain in what had previously been viewed as a close relationship between the two leaders. Meloni was notably the only European leader invited to Trump’s inauguration last year. However, disagreements have reportedly emerged over issues including Italy’s refusal to allow the use of a Sicilian air base for US military operations during the Iran conflict and Meloni’s defence of Pope Leo XIV following Trump’s criticism of the pontiff.

Leaders seek to downplay tensions

Despite the controversy, Meloni maintained after the G7 summit that there were no lingering recriminations between the two leaders and that they continued to understand each other’s perspectives. During one interaction at the summit, she light-heartedly rejected Trump’s joking claim that she had “abandoned” him, replying, “We’ve always been friends.”