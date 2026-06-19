WATCH: Donald Trump Fails To Clip Medal Of Honour Around Retired Army Major's Neck; Ties Knot Instead

A solemn Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House unexpectedly became a social media talking point after US President Donald Trump appeared to struggle while presenting the nation’s highest military award to retired Army Major Nicholas Dockery.

The event was intended to recognize Dockery’s extraordinary battlefield courage and service. However, a brief moment during the medal presentation quickly stole the spotlight online.

Trump improvises during medal presentation

Video footage from the ceremony shows Trump placing the Medal of Honor’s signature blue ribbon around Dockery’s neck before encountering difficulty with the medal’s fastening mechanism.

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After spending several seconds attempting to secure the clasp, Trump decided to abandon the standard procedure and improvise. Addressing those gathered at the ceremony, he said, “I’m gonna do it a little differently, I’m gonna do it even nicer.”

Instead of fastening the clasp, Trump tied the ends of the ribbon together in a knot, drawing laughter from some attendees. He then joked, “Now that’s not coming off now,” before adjusting the ribbon and posing with Dockery for official photographs.

Social media reacts instantly

The clip spread rapidly across social media platforms, where users debated the unusual moment. Critics viewed the incident as an embarrassing mistake and questioned the President’s handling of the ceremonial task.

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One user wrote, “Trump spectacularly failed his latest cognitive test.” Another commented, “If Biden did this it would’ve been on a 24 hour loop on Fox,” while a third claimed, “Even Biden was more cognitively present!”

Others mocked the incident more lightheartedly, turning it into a meme. One widely shared post joked, “Bro looked at the Medal of Honor and said ‘You know what? Shoelaces built this country.’”

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Ceremony honors decorated Army veteran

Despite the online attention surrounding the ribbon mishap, the focus of the event remained on Major Nicholas Dockery, a retired US Army Special Forces officer being recognized for his bravery and service.

The Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration awarded by the United States and is presented to service members who distinguish themselves through acts of exceptional valor beyond the call of duty.