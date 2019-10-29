The Pass Out game: UAE mother warns others after her teenage child survives

A game called the ‘pass out game’ is reportedly becoming famous among kids in UAE. The game is spreading like wildfire through the use of social media platform Tik-Tok. To win this game, kids tie a rope, belt or gutra around one another’s neck and the winner is decided on who can last longer without breathing.

The whole thing came to light when a 13-year-old boy in Ajman survived strangulation by a classmate. The boy named Rashid came home one day after school, did not talk to anyone and went straight to his room. His mother, Hanan, went to check on him and found that he had a serious injury around his neck. When she inquired about how it happened, Rashid revealed that his classmate had tied the cord of his pants around his neck to see how long he can hold his breath.

The weird thing is that the boy and his mother had just days earlier seen a video on Tik-Tok in which they had seen a girl choke to death after she challenged herself with a rope around her neck. The mother had then warned her son not to try this game as he could die from it.

Hanan has decided against taking her child to the hospital as they would require a police case to be lodged against the other boy, and she doesn’t want to do that. She has warned parents to keep a close watch on their children and not treat them with harshness. She says that punishment and aggression will in turn create more aggressive behavior in the child and they will take it out on other kids.