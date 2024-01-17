Thailand: Explosion At Fireworks Factory Kills At Least 20 People In Suphan Buri Province; Horrific Visuals Surface

X

An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand has claimed the lives of at least 20 people on Wednesday. The shocking blast happened at the factory located in Suan Taeng sub-district of Suphan Buri province, according to Thai PBS.

The explosion happened at around 3:30 pm and rescue work is underway, local news channel Amarin TV reported. The news channel further stated that rescue workers and the police are unable to access the site due to ongoing explosions.

BREAKING - Firework factory explosion in Suan Taeng sub-district of Suphan Buri province reportedly kills 23 people. pic.twitter.com/mJwcTTU9wH — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) January 17, 2024

Photos of the explosion showed thick plume of smoking emanating and the items being strew across near paddy fields.

This is breaking news. More details to follow