 Thailand: Explosion At Fireworks Factory Kills At Least 20 People In Suphan Buri Province; Horrific Visuals Surface
The shocking blast happened at the factory located in Suan Taeng sub-district of Suphan Buri province.

Wednesday, January 17, 2024
An explosion at a fireworks factory in central Thailand has claimed the lives of at least 20 people on Wednesday. The shocking blast happened at the factory located in Suan Taeng sub-district of Suphan Buri province, according to Thai PBS.

The explosion happened at around 3:30 pm and rescue work is underway, local news channel Amarin TV reported. The news channel further stated that rescue workers and the police are unable to access the site due to ongoing explosions.

Photos of the explosion showed thick plume of smoking emanating and the items being strew across near paddy fields.

This is breaking news. More details to follow

