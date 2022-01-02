'Testing at end of quarantine not needed because PCR tests stay positive for 12 weeks' says CDC Director Rochelle Walensky

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said testing at the end of quarantine is no longer needed because PCR tests can stay positive for up to 12 weeks, reported Gateway Pundit

She further slammed CDC of knowing about the faulty PCR tests from the beginning but they still used the tests to destroy the economy and unseat Trump, says report

She called it as a “casedemic.” and said we have known to be true for nearly two years but faulty PCR tests plus long quarantine times have created it.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently shortened the isolation time for Americans infected with Covid-19 from 10 to five days.

In a new guideline released earlier this week, the US health agency is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with Covid-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others, Xinhua news agency reported.

The CDC has also updated its recommendation of quarantine period for those exposed to Covid-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose or more than 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and not yet boosted, the agency recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days.

The change in guidance was "motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness," according to the health agency.

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 05:18 PM IST