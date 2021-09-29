Taliban writes to DGCA, urges for resumption of flights between India and Afghanistan

In a first official outreach, the Taliban regime in Afghanistan has written to the government of India for resumption of commercial flights between the two countries.

The letter, addressed to Director General of Civil Aviation Arun Kumar, has been written by Alhaj Hameedullah Akhunzada, acting minister, Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority. It is dated September 7. The letter is under review of the Civil Aviation Ministry, ANI reported.

Indian flight operations to Kabul had ceased after August 15, when the Taliban overran the Afghan capital and took effective control of the strife-hit country.

After extending his compliments to the DGCA, Akhunzada writes, "As you are well informed, recently the Kabul Airport was damaged and rendered dysfunctional by American troops before their withdrawal. With technical assistance of our Qatar Brother, the airport has become operational once again.’’ The minister then requests the resumption of commercial flights between India and Afghanistan. He has also offered the Islamic Emirate’s highest assurance in this regard.

India does not officially recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan even though a meeting did take place in Doha on August 31. The Indian Ambassador to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, upon the latter's request.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops on August 30. India last operated an Indian Air Force flight out of Kabul on August 21 to evacuate its citizens. They were flown to Dushanbe and then to Delhi via an Air India flight.

