Taliban must form inclusive govt, failure to do will lead to civil war in Afghanistan, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that Taliban's failure to form an inclusive government in Afghanistan may lead to civil war. He also reiterated the Taliban must form a government that respect human rights, and ensure Afghanistan's soil is not used to house terrorists that could be a threat to Pakistan's security, reported Geo News.

"If they do not include all the factions [in the government] sooner or later they will have a civil war. That would mean an unstable, chaotic, Afghanistan and an ideal place for terrorists. That is a worry," Khan said during an interview with UK media.

PM's remarks came at a time when Pakistan itself is being slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of minorities in the country.

In a recent attack on minorities in Pakistan, a Hindu temple in Bhong town in Rahim Yar Khan was vandalised. The videos of attack and vandalism went viral and were picked up by both local and international media, reported The Nation.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has failed miserably to uphold the security of women in the country.

As per the reporters, nearly 6,754 women were abducted in the country's Punjab province in the first half of 2021. Out of that, 1890 women were raped, 3721 were tortured whereas 752 children were raped.

The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) has released an investigation report on incidents of violence against women and children in Punjab and Islamabad during the first half of 2021, Dunya News said.

In Islamabad, there were nearly 34 official incidents of rape while 27 incidents were reported in the media. The number of official incidents of violence recorded in Punjab was 3,721, but only 938 cases were reported in the media, Dunya News said.

Meanwhile the upcoming SAARC foreign ministers' meet, to be held in-person on September 25 on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, was cancelled as Pakistan has been insisting that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan be allowed to send a representative.

The Nepalese Foreign Ministry issued a communiqué saying that the meet stands cancelled owing to "lack of concurrence from all Member States". Very few countries have recognised the Taliban regime as the legitimate government representing the Afghan people. Afghanistan is the youngest member state of SAARC.

ALSO READ No mention of women's ministry as Taliban announces remaining names of Cabinet leaders

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:03 AM IST