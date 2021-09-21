No mention of women's ministry as Taliban announces remaining names of Cabinet leaders

The Taliban on Tuesday announced the names of remaining Cabinet ministers who will be a part of the interim government. Despite international outcry in recent days, no women were named and there was no mention of a women's ministry. The list was put forward by spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid during a news conference.

While the militant group has projected this as an 'interim' government, it is unclear whether changes will be made or elections will ever be held in the war-torn country. The spokesperson however defended the expansion, adding that women might be added later. Reports quoted Mujahid defended the expanded Cabinet lineup, saying it included members of ethnic minorities such as Hazaras. Mujahid however backed the expansion, contending that it included members of ethnic minorities such as Hazaras.

Meanwhile, the Taliban also insisted that its controversial decision to bar women from entry into secondary schools was not set in stone. According to the spokesperson, the militant group will allow girls back in school 'as soon as possible'.

"We are finalising things... it will happen as soon as possible," news agency AFP quoted the Spokesman as saying. There was however no timeframe or details available.



Further details awaited.

