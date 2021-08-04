Taliban getting support from terror organisations in Pakistan, other countries, says Afghan foreign ministry

Kabul: At a meeting with ambassadors and representatives of neighbouring countries, Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar on Tuesday named Pakistan-based terror groups and other terror organisations supporting the Taliban amid the ongoing escalation of violence in the country, said the Afghan Foreign Ministry.

On Tuesday, Afghan foreign minister Haneef Atmar met with ambassadors and representatives of neighbouring countries to discuss the situation in the country.

This came amid heavy clashes between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities.

"Minister Atmar noted that the Taliban attacks were carried out in direct collusion with more than 10,000 regional terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Ansarullah, Jundallah, al-Qaeda, East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan (IMU)," Afghan Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The rise of the Taliban's bloody attacks in recent months had killed more than 3,000 people, displaced more than 300,000, and disrupted order and provision of services in half of the country's districts. Currently, 18 million people face dire humanitarian situations," Atmar said.

He said the Taliban's war crimes were indescribable, referring to the massacre of more than 100 people in Spin Boldak, forced marriages, destruction of more than 300 public infrastructures, and suspension of services in Taliban-controlled areas.