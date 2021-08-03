Past 24 hours see 77 Taliban terrorists killed, 22 injured in security operations by Afghan forces

Earlier, Afghanistan Defence Ministry announced that the US conducted an aerial strike on Helmand's Lashkargah city killing at least 40 Taliban terrorists.

This comes in wake of the drawdown by foreign troops from the war-torn country. Heavy clashes are taking place between Afghanistan forces and the Taliban in several Afghan cities.

Over the last few weeks, the Taliban have captured several districts in Afghanistan including Takhar, the country's northeastern province.

Nationwide, the Taliban controls 223 districts, with 116 contested and the government holding 68, according to the Long War Journal, whose calculations tally with CNN's estimates. It says 17 of 34 provincial capitals are directly threatened by the Taliban. Afghanistan has witnessed a spike in violence as the Taliban stepped up its offensive in the country.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said that 1,677 civilians were killed and 3,644 others injured in the first six months of this year, marking an 80 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2020.

The Commission report noted that during this period 154 women were killed and 350 were wounded. These numbers in 2020 were 126 killed and 171 wounded.