Taiwan has no future other than reunification, asserts Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Rome: The Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi on Friday asserted that the island of Taiwan has no future other than reunification with China, and it carries no international legal status other than being part of the country.

His remarks came in response to the US calling for the "meaningful participation" of Taiwan in the United Nations.

The Chinese leader, ahead of G20 Summit in Rome, affirmed that the US and some other nations could not halt the one-China principle 50 years ago, and they are much less likely to succeed in the 21st century. "If they persist, they will pay the price," Wang Yi added.

The statement comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had on Tuesday urged United Nations member states to support Taiwan's "meaningful" participation in the UN system as China consistently attempted to limit Taiwan's international participation.

"...We encourage all UN Member States to join us in supporting Taiwan's robust, meaningful participation throughout the UN system and in the international community, consistent with our 'one China' policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the three Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances," Blinken had said in a statement.

Advocating for the island's "robust" participation in the UN, Blinken had argued that Taiwan's exclusion subverts the important efforts of the UN and its related bodies.

"The fact that Taiwan participated robustly in certain UN specialized agencies for the vast majority of the past 50 years is evidence of the value the international community places in Taiwan's contributions. Recently, however, Taiwan has not been permitted to contribute to UN efforts," he had said.

Despite tens of millions of people travelling every year through its airports, the island was not represented at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) triennial assembly, Blinken pointed out.

Taiwan exited the UN in 1971 when China took its place. Since then, it has been excluded from taking part in the General Assembly and other world forums.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:02 PM IST