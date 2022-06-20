e-Paper Get App

Summer Solstice 2022: 'Longest day of the year' tomorrow; here's all you need to know

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 20, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
Over a million people flock to Stonehenge every year, with thousands attending ceremonies to mark the solstices in summer and winter | Pixabay

Summer solstice, also known as the longest day of the year, will fall on June 21 this year.

On Tuesday, the summer solstice in will occur at 5:14 am EDT (2.44pm IST) in the Northern Hemisphere.

Every year, there are two solstices in June and December.

What is summer solstice?

As per the astronomical definition, the summer solstice marks the first day of summer.

The solstices are phenomena that occur due to the Earth’s tilt and its orbit around the Sun.

On Tuesday, Earth's North Pole will tilt closest to the Sun, making it appear at its highest point in the sky.

According to Earthsky, the Earth is tilted on its axis by roughly 23.4 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit, which is the reason behind solstices.

Traditions

Over a million people flock to Stonehenge every year, with thousands attending ceremonies to mark the solstices in summer and winter – either of the two times in the year when the sun reaches its highest or lowest point in the sky at noon, marked by the longest and shortest days.

Stonehenge is believed to have been used as an important religious site by early Britons 4,000 years ago. The more recent pagan celebrations at the site began in the 20th century.

