'Stop Whining': JD Vance Rebukes Republicans Over Vivek Ramaswamy’s Controversial Ad, Urges Party Leaders To Focus On Election Issues | Video | YouTube - @WhiteHouse

Washington: Vice President J.D. Vance urged Ohio voters to elect Vivek Ramaswamy governor, putting property taxes, home ownership and manufacturing jobs at the centre of his pitch for the Indian-American businessman at a Cincinnati campaign rally.

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Campaigning for the Republican ticket ahead of the November 3 elections, Vance on Wednesday (local time) said Ramaswamy’s business experience and proposals for young families offered voters reasons to support him beyond the campaign’s increasingly bitter exchanges.

“He’s talked about cutting property taxes in the state of Ohio,” Vance said. “We pay too much.”

He described Ramaswamy as a young father who wanted to help other families buy homes, while arguing that Ohio needed to rebuild opportunities for people who worked and raised children in the state.

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“Vivek has got ideas for how we’re going to bring good jobs back to the state of Ohio,” he said.

The remarks outlined campaign priorities rather than a detailed policy programme. Vance did not specify the proposed property-tax reductions, how they would be financed or what measures would help families purchase homes.

The Vice President praised Ramaswamy’s work in business and portrayed his willingness to challenge prevailing corporate practices as evidence of the judgment he would bring to public office.

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“You learn -- ladies and gentlemen, you learn about people when they’re given power, and you learn about people in moments of crisis,” Vance said.

He contrasted Ramaswamy with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton, attacking her handling of pandemic restrictions and arguing that voters should judge her record in public health.

Vance alleged that Acton had deferred to bureaucrats rather than adequately considering the consequences of school and business closures. Those comments were campaign criticisms; the supplied transcript did not include a response from Acton.

He also returned briefly to the controversy over a Ramaswamy television advertisement attacking Acton, urging voters to concentrate on the candidates’ records and proposals.

“Whatever you think about any of the TV advertisements, focus on the substance and focus on the facts,” he said.

Vance broadened his appeal to include Republican Senator Jon Husted and congressional candidate Eric Conroy, who is challenging Democratic Representative Greg Landsman.

He urged supporters to help elect all three candidates, presenting lower taxes, immigration enforcement, public safety and support for manufacturing as shared Republican priorities.

On trade, Vance said the administration was confronting countries it accused of unfair practices and argued that protecting Ohio manufacturers was essential to securing jobs.

The Vice President also appealed to voters who might disagree with parts of the Republican platform.

“I’m not asking the people of Ohio to agree 100 per cent with me or anybody else,” he said.

Returning repeatedly to his southwestern Ohio upbringing, Vance spoke about his grandfather’s decades as a steelworker and the schools, jobs and community institutions that had shaped his own opportunities.

He framed the election as a choice about whether those opportunities would remain available to another generation. He urged each supporter to bring five friends into the effort to elect Husted and called for an intensive push through Election Day.

Ramaswamy, a biotechnology entrepreneur, sought the Republican presidential nomination in the 2024 election before ending his campaign and endorsing Donald Trump. His Ohio gubernatorial campaign has put him back on the ballot in his home state.

Vance grew up in southwestern Ohio and represented the state in the US Senate before becoming vice president in January 2025. His Cincinnati appearance formed part of a campaign itinerary that, according to his remarks, had recently taken him to Alaska, Texas and North Carolina.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)