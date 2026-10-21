Donald Trump Jr Privately Opposes Father's Iran War As MAGA Rift Deepens | AFP

US President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr, has reportedly voiced his opposition to the ongoing war with Iran in private discussions with his father, according to a report by The Atlantic.

During the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump Jr, popularly known as Don Jr, wanted his father to keep the United States from entering another conflict in the Middle East, the report said.

In the same year, after Iran launched missiles and drones towards Israel, Don Jr posted on X, "Remember when they said Trump would get us into a full-blown war with Iran? Times like these should make us all realize how lucky we were to have Trump, his strength and his resolve."

However, nearly two and a half years later, the US under Trump has become embroiled in a military confrontation with Iran, with no clear end in sight.

People familiar with the matter told The Atlantic that Don Jr has repeatedly conveyed his reservations about the war to his father in private. He has generally favoured a restrained approach to foreign policy and opposed American military involvement in the Middle East.

Trump Jr was also a close associate of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who had similarly opposed the war.

"Don has kept his views on the subject private, as he would never publicly break with his dad on an issue like this, but I can't imagine anyone who knows Don would be surprised by his personal views on the subject," a source told the publication.

The conflict has also brought divisions within the MAGA movement into sharper focus, with its non-interventionist faction arguing that foreign military engagements undermine priorities at home.

"Don Jr. is the most MAGA of them all," a source told The Atlantic.

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Doubts about the conflict have reportedly surfaced within the administration as well. Several senior officials, including Vice President JD Vance, privately questioned the war while deliberating over whether to back Israel's military campaign.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were also reportedly sceptical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's initial proposal in February. They questioned whether an air campaign alone could realistically bring about regime change.

Public opinion has reflected growing dissatisfaction with the conflict. A Pew Research Center survey found that 65 per cent of Americans disapproved of Trump's handling of the Iran war, compared with 33 per cent who approved. The poll, conducted between September 28 and October 4, 2026, points to mounting public concern about the prospect of a prolonged military engagement.

Support among Republicans also declined, falling from 69 per cent in March to 63 per cent. Nearly half of Americans surveyed expected the war to continue for more than a year, significantly longer than the administration's initial estimate of four to six weeks.