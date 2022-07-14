Sri Lankan crisis: Galle Face protesters to hand over the govt buildings they occupied

(Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP

Following the Speaker's announcement pertaining to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation, Galle Face protesters have decided to hand over the government buildings they occupied, including President's House, Presidential Secretariat, and the Prime Minister's office.

According to Sri Lankan news outlet, News Cutter, the move comes in order to restore peace in the island country.

On Thursday, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is 'under a lot of pressure and that the steps will be taken to send the resignation letter as soon as possible'.

The report suggests the Speaker is also seeking legal advice to determine if it could be considered that Rajapaksa left the office, even without the resignation letter.

Furthermore, a curfew has been imposed in Colombo from 12 noon today until July 14, 5 am.

Sri Lankan crisis

Following the escalating protests on Saturday, the island country's President Rajapaksa, who fled the country and landed in the Maldives. He is yet to tender his resignation. The opposition has moved to seek a majority for its candidate to be the new President as the country faces its worst economic crisis ever.