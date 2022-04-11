Sri Lanka crisis: People stage protests near President Secretariat in Colombo demanding President Rajapaksa’s resignation

Thousands of protestors have taken to the streets of the capital Colombo in one of the largest agitations against the government’s “failed” response to the country’s deepening economic crisis.

Holding banners and raising slogans against the ruling government and demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation, Lankans continued staging protests near President Secretariat in the Capital City Colombo.

Sri Lanka has been rocked by public protests for more than a month with people facing acute shortage of food, fuel and power. Angry protestors have even attacked the President's residence and those of other politicians.

"This protest will not end until this govt is brought down. We will stay here for months, years. It's not about a single-family but the entire corrupt system," ANI quoted a protestor as saying.

Tens of thousands marched on beleaguered Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's office on April 9.

Saturday's social-media organised protest drew the largest numbers since the crisis blew up last month, according to AFP reporters.

Men and women poured onto Colombo's seafront promenade and laid siege to the colonial-era Presidential Secretariat, chanting "go home Gota" and waving the national lion flag.

The island nation is reportedly facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from the British in 1948 which has triggered food shortages, soaring prices and power cuts.

Many say the government is to blame. and in recent days, thousands of Sri Lankans have taken to the streets to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the BBC reported Sunday.

Meanwhile, another large batch of Lankan refugees reached the Tamil Nadu coast on Sunday. With the arrival of the latest batch, a total of 39 Sri Lankan Tamils have reached India since March 22.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 02:30 PM IST