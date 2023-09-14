DISGUSTING! Pervert Grabs Bottom Of Spanish Reporter On LIVE TV, Arrested; Shocking Video Surfaces

In a deplorable incident, a man on the street in Spain groped and touched inapproapriately a female journalist reporting live on TV. The journalist, Isa Balado, was doing a live PTC (piece to camera) when a man walked up from the back and touched her inappropriately. The journalist, shocked by the incident, continued reporting but the anchor or host interrupted her asking "if the man touched her bottom." After the journalist confirmed, he tells the reporter to get the man on camera so that he can be identified.

After host Nacho Abad asked the reporter if the man touched her and when she confirmed he did, which is very evident in the video, the reporter questioned the man on his actions. However, even after his misdeed and unacceptable behaviour was caught live on camera, the man blatantly refused he did anything wrong.

The man was totally unaplogetic and was even seen putting up a grin. He refused he did anything when confronted by the journalist. Later, as the live coverage continues, the man is seen in the background, walking away.

According to reports and video, the accused man was arrested by police for his actions. The video shows him taken into custody by two police officials, one of them a lady police officer.

The channel that the journalist works for is owned by Mediaset Espana. The group too issued a statement supporting the journalist and termed the incident as "absolutely intolerable situation."

The incident comes even controversy and debate is intense around the actions of former Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales who kissed World Cup winner player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

