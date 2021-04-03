SpaceX rocket debris lands on man's farm in US

San Francisco: In a bizarre incident, a farm owner in the US was left in shock when a pressure vessel from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fell on his property in Washington State, leaving a "4-inch dent in the soil."

In a normal course, most second stage parts either hang out in orbit for years or re-enter Earth over the ocean. The debris was identified as Composite-Overwrapped Pressure Vessel (COPV) from the breakup of a Falcon 9 second stage over Oregon and Washington State on March 26, reports The Verge, quoting local officials.

The stage re-entered the atmosphere in an unusual spot in the sky after sending a payload of SpaceX's Starlink satellites to orbit.

The farm owner in Grant County, Washington State, found the pressure vessel and reported it to the Grant County Sheriff's Office. "Neither the property owner nor our sergeant is rocket scientist, of course, but judging from what had happened a few days prior, it looked to them like it was possibly debris from the Falcon 9 reentry," Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman was quoted as saying in the report.