Six F-35 jets were reportedly on Iran’s borders at time of plane crash: Russia

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday (local time) said that there is unverified information that at least six American F-35 jets were "in the Iranian border area" when Iran accidentally downed a Ukraine International Airlines flight near Tehran airport last week.

"This information is yet to be verified. But I would like to underline the edginess that always accompanies such situations," Lavrov was quoted by Press TV as saying.

He said it was important to understand the context of the incident amid the tensions in the Middle East after Iran retaliated against the US strike which killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

"There is information that the Iranians were expecting another attack from the United States after the strike but did not know what form it might take," Lavrov said.