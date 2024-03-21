Singapore: RSAF Airdrops Humanitarian Aid In Gaza

Singapore Air Force airdropped food supplies to refugees in war-torn Gaza, Photo courtesy: RSAF/Facebook |

Singapore has successfully carried out its first humanitarian aid airdrop into Gaza on March 20.

The mission was completed by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) with its C-130 transport aircraft.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force also worked closely with the RSAF.

“Every little bit counts; we hope these airdrop missions will bring some relief to the humanitarian situation in Gaza,” an RSAF post on Facebook read.

First batch carried food supplies

Singapore’s Minister for Defence, Ng Eng Hen, informed that the first batch of aid contained food supplies.

“First airdrops with food supplies from the RSAF’s C-130. From Singapore to the Palestinians in Gaza. We hope that these humanitarian aid will bring relief to families there,” his Facebook post read.

SAF aided the operation

The recent operations were aided by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

As per the SAF, it helped in the delivery of the third tranche of aid from the country to Jordan.

“Our Army continues to support Singapore’s humanitarian efforts into Gaza, including the delivery of the third tranche of humanitarian aid,” the SAF posted on Facebook.

“Together with The Republic of Singapore Air Force, our soldiers from the 3rd SAF Transport Battalion (3 Tpt Bn) have been supporting airdrop operations by packing the supplies and rigging the Container Delivery System (CDS),” it added.

The third tranche of humanitarian aid was delivered on March 17.

