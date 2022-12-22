e-Paper Get App
Singapore reports 1,200 new Covid cases

Singapore reported 1,200 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total tally to 2,193,890.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 22, 2022, 09:19 PM IST
A total of 111 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with five of them admitted in intensive care units, according to statistics released by the Ministry of Health, Xinhua news agency reported.

No new deaths from Covid-19 were reported on Thursday, leaving the total death toll unchanged at 1,710.

