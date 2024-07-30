Singapore: Narcotics Officers Seize 11kg Drugs Worth SGD 696,000, Arrest 64-Year-Old Man

The seized drugs. Photo courtesy: CNB |

A 64-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after Central Narcotics Bureau officers raided and seized 11 kilograms of drugs from him during an operation. The raid was carried out on 29 July, as per an official release.

Large amount of heroin, cannabis and ‘Ice’ that could feed the addiction of about 3,340 drug abusers for a week were seized. The estimated worth of the drugs is about SGD 696,000.

In the afternoon of 29 July, CNB officers arrested the 64-year-old man at the lift lobby of a private residential estate in the vicinity of Meyer Road for suspected drug activities.

The man was then escorted to his hideout in the same residential estate whereupon a search of the unit led to the recovery of about 6.25kg of cannabis, 4.66kg of heroin, 437g of ‘Ice’, 53g of ‘Ecstasy’, nine Erimin-5 tablets and six bottles of methadone.

Under Section 5 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1973, it is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug; or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, or more than 250g of methamphetamine, or more than 500g of cannabis, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the drug activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)