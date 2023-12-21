Singapore Indian Association 100 Not Out! President Tharman Talks Kinship, Legacy; Video

Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam graced the event | Connected to India

The Singapore Indian Association recently completed its ton! Set up in 1923, SIA, commonly referred to as the Indian Association (IA), crossed 100 years in the country. On the special night at the Ritz Carlton, the who’s who of the Indian diaspora in Singapore flocked to the hotel to raise a toast to the grand old sports club.

Leading the charge was Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. An economist, who has been serving as the 9th President of the country, Tharman showered lavish praise on the club.

He lauded it for fostering bonhomie amongst the diaspora and promoting sports and kinship. The 66-year-old also praised the former and current presidents of IA.

In addition to President Tharman, several prominent figures, including incumbent IA President Tamil Marren, shared their views. Watch the video below to listen to what President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the others had to say as the Singapore Indian Association reached the coveted three-figure mark, a rare achievement for associations serving the Indian diaspora across the globe.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected to India)