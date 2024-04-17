 Shocking Video: Brazilian Woman Brings Dead Man On Wheelchair To Bank To Get His Signature On Loan Form
Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, 07:48 PM IST
In a bizarre and surreal incident in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, a woman was caught on camera wheeling a corpse into a bank. As per reports, she attempted to coerce the deceased man into 'signing off' on a loan in her name. 

Witnesses at the bank, alarmed by the pale appearance of the man and the suspicious behaviour of the woman, began filming the incident and contacted emergency services and the police.

In the footage of the incident, the woman is seen holding up the head of the deceased pensioner while urging him to sign a piece of paper. Despite the logical impossibility of her request, she persists, even placing a pen between the man's fingers in a futile attempt to get his signature. As the situation unfolds, she is confronted by a bank employee who expresses concern about the man's well-being, to which she dismissively responds that he is "like that" and attempts to convince the deceased to accompany her to the hospital.

Watch the shocking video here: 

Reports suggest that paramedics called to the scene confirmed that the pensioner, Paulo Roberto Braga, aged 68, had passed away several hours before the incident. The woman, identified as Erika de Souza Vieira Nunes, claimed to be the man's niece and caregiver.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, examining CCTV footage both inside and outside the bank to determine if Nunes had any accomplices. 

This shocking incident draws parallels to a similar case in Ireland, where two men were jailed for attempting to deceive a post office by using a dead man's body to claim his pension.

