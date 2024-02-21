Shocking: Italian Woman Who Made Millions After Faking 17 Pregnancies Faces Arrest | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

In a bizarre case that has come to light from Italy, a 50 year old woman named Barbara Loele has been arrested for faking 17 pregnancies. She claimed to have 5 alive children and claimed to have suffered miscarriage 12 times.

All this she did in a bid to earn money, get paid by her employer during maternity leave and reap benefits of the state policies for pregnant women. The woman reportedly made humungous amount of money and also enjoyed being off work during her maternity break.

Children not registered in State records

Local Italian media reports said that although she claimed to have delivered 5 alive children, none of them have been been officially registered in the state record or there no evidence enough to establish the identity of the said children. Reports said that no one has seen or heard about the children from any other source but her. Reports also claimed that her partner is 55 years old and he has recorded a statement with the police saying that he was well aware of the fact that she was never pregnant.

As per report by Italian news paper Metro, the woman received around 110,000 euros close to Rs.98 Lakh in maternity benefits. According to a report by outlet, the alleged fraud was made possible by the theft of birth certificates from a clinic in Rome and other forged documents. Italian court charged her with fraud that was executed over a span of 24 years and the court sentenced her to 1 year and 6 months in prison.