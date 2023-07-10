Shia-Sunni Clashes In Pakistan: At Least 6 Killed, Several Injured After Violence Erupts In Kurram

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif | Photo: PTI

Pakistan, which has already been reeling under economic pressure, received yet another jolt as reports of violence between the Shia-Sunni sects emerged in the country's Kurram tribal district on Sunday (July 9). According to reports, violence broke out in Boshera village following a dispute over land issue. "Sectarianism induced land disputes between Shia and Sunni tribes in Kurram Tribal district gutting down more lives as heavy firing continues in Boshera, use of heavy weapons is reported with fatal casualties in Upper Kurram Tribal District," wrote Khorasan Diary founder Iftikhar Firdous on Twitter.

Read Also Peshawar attack: Shia body in India to approach United Nations over targeted massacre in Pak

"However, there is a video and picture circulating on social media related to Kurram Tribal District. Both are at least 2 years old and not from Kurram," said a tweet by the journalist.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Dangerous build up of militant groups around Kurram Tribal District asking locals to provide safe passage from Afghanistan to instigate sectarian clashes. 'It’s a fight between the Zainabyun and Taliban' the messages say, said another tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Casualties in Shia-Sunni riots in Parachinar, Pakistan. Shia villages getting attacked by Sunnis from 4 sides," a tweet read.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports claimed that after the fighting, a temporary ceasefire was established through the intervention of local jirga. However, the ceasefire has been brokered only till Monday, said reports.

Shia-Sunni sectarian violence in Pakistan

The sectarian violence between Shia and Sunni groups have resulted in the death of over 4,000 people in Pakistan in the last 30-40 years. Sunni extremists in Pakistan have killed and executed thousands of Shia in Pakistan in last 10-15 years, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).

Read Also Islamic State claims responsibility for bombing at Shia mosque in Pakistan that killed 57