Peshawar attack: Shia body in India to approach United Nations over targeted massacre in Pak

Mumbai: The All India Shia Personal Law Board, an omnibus body of Shias in the country, has decided to appeal to the United Nations to stop the “continued massacre of Shias in Pakistan”. A large number of Shias were killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar on Monday.

The Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board Malulana Yasoob Abbas told the Free Press Journal that “the terror attacks against Shias are sponsored by the government in Islamabad. He said, “They are no more internal matters of Pakistan. There is state-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan does not have an Islamic government, but a regime that systematically targets Shias. Acts of terrorism have no Koranic sanction. What Pakistan is witnessing today is a crime against the entire humanity.” He alleged that Pakistan has turned into Paapistan (Land of Sins).

Vice-president of the board, Maulana Zahir Abbas said that Monday’s horror deserves “strongest condemnation”. He said the failure of the Pakistani government to act against the terrorists is intentional. Maulana Syed Noorie, the president of Raza Academy, which is a leading organisation of Barelvi Sunnis, too, denounced the attack in Peshawar.

