e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPeshawar attack: Shia body in India to approach United Nations over targeted massacre in Pak

Peshawar attack: Shia body in India to approach United Nations over targeted massacre in Pak

The Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board Malulana Yasoob Abbas told the Free Press Journal that “the terror attacks against Shias are sponsored by the government in Islamabad...."

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Monday, January 30, 2023, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Peshawar attack: Shia body in India to approach United Nations over targeted massacre in Pak | Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai: The All India Shia Personal Law Board, an omnibus body of Shias in the country, has decided to appeal to the United Nations to stop the “continued massacre of Shias in Pakistan”. A large number of Shias were killed in a suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar on Monday.

The Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board Malulana Yasoob Abbas told the Free Press Journal that “the terror attacks against Shias are sponsored by the government in Islamabad. He said, “They are no more internal matters of Pakistan. There is state-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan does not have an Islamic government, but a regime that systematically targets Shias. Acts of terrorism have no Koranic sanction. What Pakistan is witnessing today is a crime against the entire humanity.” He alleged that Pakistan has turned into Paapistan (Land of Sins).

Vice-president of the board, Maulana Zahir Abbas said that Monday’s horror deserves “strongest condemnation”. He said the failure of the Pakistani government to act against the terrorists is intentional. Maulana Syed Noorie, the president of Raza Academy, which is a leading organisation of Barelvi Sunnis, too, denounced the attack in Peshawar. 

Read Also
Pakistan: Massive bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar, 28 dead & 150 injured; visuals surface
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Panels formed to select Mumbai, Pune varsity Vice Chancellors

Panels formed to select Mumbai, Pune varsity Vice Chancellors

Mumbai airport signboards PIL: HC asks petitioner to deposit Rs 1 lakh to show bonafide

Mumbai airport signboards PIL: HC asks petitioner to deposit Rs 1 lakh to show bonafide

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender to run Bhoomiputra Bhawan in Ulwe

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO floats tender to run Bhoomiputra Bhawan in Ulwe

Pune ranks top in going paperless for power bills

Pune ranks top in going paperless for power bills

Mumbai Shocker! Delivery agent stabbed to death by five armed men

Mumbai Shocker! Delivery agent stabbed to death by five armed men