Pakistan: Massive bomb blast inside a mosque in Peshawar, 28 dead & 150 injured; visuals surface | Twitter

Peshawar: A massive bomb explosion occurred on Monday in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province's Peshawar city in northwest Pakistan. The explosion happened during afternoon prayers. As per initial reports, 28 people have died and around 150 have been injured. As per initial reports, the “suicide attacker” blew himself up.

Blast reported in #Peshawar's police lines area. More details to follow: Pakistan's Geo English pic.twitter.com/wmrs6sFSK1 — @Rakesh (@Rakesh5_) January 30, 2023

"A portion of the building had collapsed and several people are believed to be under it," police official Sikandar Khan said. The injured are being shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar, the officials said.

An emergency has been imposed in the locality and the area has been cordoned off. Suspicion in such attacks falls most often on the Pakistani Taliban, who have in the past claimed similar bombings.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

