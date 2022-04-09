'Shehbaz Sharif not to be made Pak PM': Imran Khan lays down list of demands to oppn ahead of no-trust vote

Ahead of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has formulated three conditions before the opposition mentioning that he would allow the trust vote only if his demands are met.

As per media reports, the demands include his protection from arrest, the Leader of the Opposition should not be given the command of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and immunity under Pakistan's controversial ordinance, National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO).

The local media also said that Khan is seeking NRO from the opposition but after talking to the opposition leaders he said, "We are not ready and the order of the Supreme Court should be followed."

Meanwhile, Khan held an emergency meeting of his Cabinet on Saturday night, even though his government is expected to lose a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, according to local media reports.

Khan summoned the Cabinet meeting at 9.00 PM at the Prime Ministers' House here. Important decisions are expected in the meeting, Geo News reported quoting high-level sources. The meeting, which is being attended by the top ministers, was still underway.

Notably, PTI has submitted a reference against 20 defiant party members to assembly speaker Asad Qaiser with an aim to get them disqualified, reported local media.

The reference, filed on the behalf of PTI chairman Imran Khan under Article 63(A) of Pakistan's constitution, was handed over to the speaker by the party's chief whip Amir Dogar, reported The Nation.

The joint Opposition needs 172 members in the 342-member House to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan.

(with PTI inputs)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 10:40 PM IST