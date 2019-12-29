Shahid Afridi says he smashed TV after daughter imitated 'aarti' while watching show; old video goes viral

This video however is not a recent one. It is from a 2017 episode of Good Morning Pakistan where Afridi and Zeshan Afzal appeared as guests. This particular clip is a small part of the nearly one and a half hour long interview. The full video is also available on Pakistani television network, ARY Digital's YouTube channel.

The video resurfaced recently on Twitter and since then, has been shared several thousand times. Many social media users have also expressed their outrage over his comments.

This is not the first time that Shahid Afridi has made the news recently.

In another recent controversy, former Pakistan leg spinner Danish Kaneria had said that he had faced discrimination form a 'few players' because of his religion. His comments came after former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that many did not want the former leg-spinner to be part of the Pakistan team because of his Hindu faith.

Akhtar however later clarified that his comments were being taken out of context and that there was never a culture in the team to discriminate anybody on the basis of race.

Afridi too had waded into this controversy stating that he had "never heard or came to know of any such thing" during his association with Kaneria. This was reported by Pakistan journalist Asif Khan.