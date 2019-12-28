'Not ready to accept Danish Kaneria's claim': Former Pakistan captain Inzamam ul-Haq slams leg-spinner

"The captain who Danish Kaneria played under the most was me and I never felt that there was any such thing in our team, that any player treats another player badly if he is a non-Muslim. I never noticed even a single example of any such thing in our team," Inzamam was quoted as saying by the journalist.

"I am not ready to accept Danish Kaneria's claim that we have such small hearts, that we would do a thing like this and that we didn't accept someone. I think Pakistanis have big hearts and we can accept everyone in our hearts," he added.

Refuting any claim of discrimination, Inzamam said: "When we went on tours like in Sharjah, Indian & Pakistani players would be in the same hotel & I'd often see players sitting in each other's rooms, joking around and eating together. So from both sides, I never saw any such thing of not eating together."