Several Children Injured After Man With Knife Goes On 'Stabbing Spree' In Ireland's Dublin; Visuals Surface

A serious incident unfolded in Dublin city centre, leaving five individuals, including three children, injured. Emergency services are responding to what is described as a "major incident" in Parnell Square East.

The suspected stabbing occurred shortly after 1:30 pm local time on the north side of Dublin, reportedly near a girls' school. Two adults, a male and a female, have also sustained injuries. According to reports from Dublin-based RTE, the man attacked the woman before injuring the children. The assailant himself suffered injuries during the incident.

The Garda, the Irish police force, is present at the scene, along with emergency services. A spokesperson confirmed that five casualties have been transported to various hospitals in the Dublin region, the Independent reported.

“The casualties include an adult male, an adult female and three young children," the official added.

“One child, a girl, has sustained serious injuries, the other two children are being treated for less serious injuries."

“An Garda Siochana is in contact with parents of all three injured children.”

The adult female is currently undergoing treatment for severe injuries, while the second adult, a male, has sustained injuries of a less serious nature, according to the Garda.

The police force also mentioned that, at this time, they are not actively searching for any individual, as officers are pursuing a "definite line of inquiry." The incident occurred in proximity to Belvedere College, although there is no indication that a student was harmed.

Footage circulating on social media depicts police officers positioned around police tape at the location, with members of the public nearby.

Additionally, a photograph has been shared revealing a closed-off section of Parnell Square East with more than three ambulances and seven police cars present.