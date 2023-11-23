Thane Crime Video: 2 Gangsters Vandalise Hotel, Stab Owner In Azad Nagar, Assault Captured On CCTV

The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera. | Dharmesh Thakkar

Mumbai: In an incident highlighting the brazen attitude of law-breakers in Thane, two local gangsters named Omkar Bhosale and Abhi Patil, accompanied by an accomplice, attacked a hotel owner and vandalised the restaurant on Wednesday (November 22) night. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera. FPJ has exclusive visuals of the brawl in which the accused are seen attacking the hotel owner and staff.

The incident took place between 11-11.30 on Wednesday night. The incident unfolded at Hotel Hill Top in Azad Nagar in Bramhand in Thane West at Ghodbunder Road.

#Thane Crime Video: 2 Gangsters Vandalise Hotel, Stab Owner In Azad Nagar After Heated Argument With Staff, Assault Captured On CCTV#ThaneNews #viral #Crime pic.twitter.com/T3ncgJJtMy — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 23, 2023

Heated argument over quality of food and drinks served

Gangsters Omkar Bhosale and Abhi Patil, who were accompanied by a friend, had gone to the restaurant for drinks and food. At some point, they entered into a dispute with the hotel staff and owner over the "quality of food and drinks" served and started abusing the staff.

In the midst of the heated altercation, they caused damage to hotel property as they indulged in hooliganism and vandalism. Omkar Bhosale viciously attacked and tried to stab one of the owners, using a machete-like sharp weapon.

CCTV footages

The exclusive CCTV footages accessed by The Free Press Journal shows the heated argument between the gangsters and the hotel staff. The clip shows the brawl getting serious. Another clip clearly shows the gangsters attacking the hotel owner before fleeing away from the scene.

Owner injured, undergoing treatment

The injured owner sustained serious injuries on his hand and was hospitalized with a bone damage to his left hand. All the three members of the gang fled from the scene of the incident.

Accused still at large

The police is going through the CCTV footage of the incident and are investigating the matter. However, the accused are still at large and police teams have been formed to nab the accused.