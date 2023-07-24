 Thane Crime: History-Sheeter Shot At In Badlapur While Trying To Resolve Fight
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: History-Sheeter Shot At In Badlapur While Trying To Resolve Fight

The victim sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder and is undergoing treatment at central hospital.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 08:53 AM IST
article-image
An unidentified person shot and injured a history-sheeter in Badlapur, Thane, on Friday, July 21, police said on Sunday. |

An unidentified person shot and injured a history-sheeter in Badlapur, Thane, on Friday, July 21, police said on Sunday. Anil Padwal, Senior Inspector, Badlapur Police Station (East) said the victim, Sunil Prajapati, was drinking alcohol with friends at an open ground near Panvel highway when a quarrel erupted with another group.

“Prajapati went to resolve the matter, following which one of the men whipped out a revolver and fired at him,” the officer said. “The victim sustained a bullet injury to his shoulder and is undergoing treatment at central hospital. We have registered a case against the unidentified accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act and Bombay Police Act,” he said.

