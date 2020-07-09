Seoul mayor Park Won-soon found dead

Police say the body of the missing mayor of South Korea's capital, Seoul, has been found.
They say Park Won-soon's body was located in hills in northern Seoul early Friday, more than seven hours after they launched a massive search for him.
Park's daughter had called police on Thursday afternoon to report him missing, saying he had given her a "will-like" message before leaving home.
News reports say one of Park's secretaries had lodged a complaint with police on Wednesday night over alleged sexual harassment.
A longtime civic activist and human rights lawyer, Park was elected as Seoul mayor in 2011 and became the city's first mayor to be voted into a third term in June last year.
A member of President Moon Jae-in's liberal Democratic Party, Park was considered a potential presidential hopeful for the liberals in the 2022
elections.
