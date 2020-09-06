Senior Chinese diplomat says trip to Asian, European countries produces key consensus

Secondly, the visits have deepened mutually beneficial trust, Yang said, adding that China and Myanmar have decided to actively push forward the construction of the Myanmar-China Economic Corridor so as to take bilateral economic and trade cooperation up to a new level.

He also said that China and Spain agreed to further align their strategies for economic recovery, and deepen cooperation in exports of agricultural products, renewable energy, smart cities, electric cars, e-commerce and digital communications, adding that China and Greece agreed to further push forward the Piraeus port cooperation project.

Yang said that the third consensus during his visits this time is to push forward anti-epidemic cooperation, adding that the Chinese side and the three countries have exchanged their views on their respective epidemic situation, and their measures to contain the outbreak, and that the three countries agreed that China has stood with them in their battle against the epidemic.

He also noted that China and the three countries have agreed to step up their cooperation in the fight against the virus, the development of vaccines and drugs, as well as the production and sales of anti-epidemic supplies, and to jointly support the leading role of the World Health Organization (WHO) in the world's fight to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fourthly, the trip has promoted their people-to-people and cultural exchanges, said Yang. He said that all sides agreed to take an objective and inclusive attitude towards the differences regarding their cultures and social systems, step up dialogues and exchanges, and boost harmonious development in a bid to push for new progress and civilizational advancement of the human race.

Yang said the fifth consensus is to jointly preserve peace and development, adding that China and the three countries conducted deep exchanges related to major regional and global affairs of common concern, and agreed that the international community should uphold multilateralism, safeguard the development rights of people in all countries, and jointly cope with global challenges.

NEIGHBORHOOD DIPLOMACY

Yang said that during his visit to Myanmar, he had an in-depth exchange of views with the Myanmar side on developing relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and that the two sides have reached multiple consensus.

Noting that Myanmar is an important ASEAN member, he said China attaches great importance to ASEAN and takes ASEAN as a priority in its neighborhood diplomacy.