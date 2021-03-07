Security guard called US poet Amanda Gorman ‘suspicious’

Mumbai: Amanda Gorman, the young poet, who acquired global fame after she recited a poem about America's racial inequalities during President Joe Biden's inauguration, allegedly faced racism by a security guard herself.

The guard allegedly followed her to the apartment and asked if she actually lived there. Gorman took to Twitter to narrate the incident. "This is the reality of black girls: One day you're called an icon, the next day, a threat," she wrote.

The security guard actually "tailed" her. The guard allegedly told Gorman that she "looks suspicious" before the 22-year-old showed her keys and buzzed into the building. He left, no apology. Gorman wrote on Twitter. Gorman grew widespread acclaim for her performance of The Hill We Climb.