Security Breach At White House: Vehicle Crashed Into US Prez Mansion's Gate, Driver Held; Photo Surfaces

US: Vehicle Crashed Into White House Gate, Driver Held; Photo Surfaces

US: In a recent security breach near the White House, US authorities detained an individual who crashed a vehicle into an exterior gate of the presidential mansion complex. The Secret Service revealed that the incident occurred on Monday evening while President Joe Biden was out of town. However, they did not confirm whether it was a mere traffic accident or an intentional attack.

"Shortly before 6:00 pm (2300 GMT), a vehicle collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex. The driver has been taken into custody, and we are investigating the cause and manner of the collision," stated US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on Twitter.

Driver Held After The Crash

The crash is believed to have taken place on the northeast side of the complex, leading to anticipated traffic implications at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Despite the clearance of the vehicle by Washington police, the driver remains in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

This incident follows a series of high-profile trespassing events at the White House in recent years. In response to growing concerns, a higher and more robust metal fence was erected around the iconic mansion's perimeter in 2020.

Similar Incidents Reported Earlier

In 2017, a trespasser who scaled a White House fence roamed the grounds for over 16 minutes before being apprehended, while then-president Donald Trump was inside. In 2014, during Barack Obama's presidency, a disturbed US Army veteran jumped the White House fence, sprinted across the lawn and entered the building with a knife in his pocket.