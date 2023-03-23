 Security beefed up at Indian Consulate in San Francisco after protesters wave Khalistan flags
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSecurity beefed up at Indian Consulate in San Francisco after protesters wave Khalistan flags

Security beefed up at Indian Consulate in San Francisco after protesters wave Khalistan flags

The latest protest comes two days after the Consulate was attacked and vandalised by Sikhs over the crackdown on Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 08:52 AM IST
article-image

The Sikh protests at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco continued on Wednesday as people waved Khalistani flags outside the building amid heitened security presence.

The latest protest comes two days after the Consulate was attacked and vandalised by Sikhs over the crackdown on Khalistan preacher and Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh.

Over 200 people gathered at the Consulate, chanting pro-khalistan slogans while being surrounded by the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers who had heavily barricaded the area.

The Sikhs made anti-India speeches at the protest and slammed Punjab police for alleged human riots violations in the state.

Read Also
Platina bike, Brezza car used by fugitive Amritpal Singh to escape recovered by Punjab Police;...
article-image

'Youth at the forefront of protests'

“There have been flyers circulating on social media and it’s the youth that’s at the forefront of protests like these,” a pro-Khalistan youth told ANI.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has been working with enforcement agencies to secure its premises and the diplomats working at the mission.

“Thank you @SFPDChief for the assurances. Met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on @CGISFO Chancery building on March 19 and request to raise the level of protection to the Consulate premises and personnel,” Consul General of India at San Francisco Ambassador Nagendra Prasad tweeted on Wednesday.

US condemns attack on Indian Consulate

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said vandalism at Indian Consulate in San Francisco is “absolutely unacceptable” and is condemned by the US.

Read Also
Punjab police issues lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
article-image

“We certainly condemn that vandalism, it’s absolutely unacceptable. State Department’s diplomatic security service is working with local authorities to properly investigate. The state Department will work on infrastructure perspective to repair the damage,” Kirby said.

US State Department spokesperson told ANI: “The United States condemns the attack against the Indian Consulate and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the United States. We pledge to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them.”

Khalistan supporters have started creating chaos across the world. After vandalism in London, Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco (SFO). Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media. (With ANI inputs)

Read Also
Amritpal Singh manhunt: Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demands Punjab CM Mann's resignation
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Security beefed up at Indian Consulate in San Francisco after protesters wave Khalistan flags

Security beefed up at Indian Consulate in San Francisco after protesters wave Khalistan flags

UK: Indian High Commission raises massive tricolor atop building in response to Khalistani...

UK: Indian High Commission raises massive tricolor atop building in response to Khalistani...

UK inflation jumps to 10.4 per cent in 12 months, Bank of England to increase interest rate for 11th...

UK inflation jumps to 10.4 per cent in 12 months, Bank of England to increase interest rate for 11th...

WATCH: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik confirms arriving in Oman as ‘state guest’ amid tight...

WATCH: Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik confirms arriving in Oman as ‘state guest’ amid tight...

WATCH: Fresh protests by Khalistanis outside Indian High Commission in London after India's...

WATCH: Fresh protests by Khalistanis outside Indian High Commission in London after India's...