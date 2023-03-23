Security beefed up at Indian Consulate in San Francisco after protesters wave Khalistan flags

The Sikh protests at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco continued on Wednesday as people waved Khalistani flags outside the building amid heitened security presence.

The latest protest comes two days after the Consulate was attacked and vandalised by Sikhs over the crackdown on Khalistan preacher and Waris Punjab De founder Amritpal Singh.

Over 200 people gathered at the Consulate, chanting pro-khalistan slogans while being surrounded by the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers who had heavily barricaded the area.

The Sikhs made anti-India speeches at the protest and slammed Punjab police for alleged human riots violations in the state.

'Youth at the forefront of protests'

“There have been flyers circulating on social media and it’s the youth that’s at the forefront of protests like these,” a pro-Khalistan youth told ANI.

The Indian Consulate in San Francisco has been working with enforcement agencies to secure its premises and the diplomats working at the mission.

“Thank you @SFPDChief for the assurances. Met Chief Scott to discuss the attack on @CGISFO Chancery building on March 19 and request to raise the level of protection to the Consulate premises and personnel,” Consul General of India at San Francisco Ambassador Nagendra Prasad tweeted on Wednesday.

US condemns attack on Indian Consulate

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said vandalism at Indian Consulate in San Francisco is “absolutely unacceptable” and is condemned by the US.

“We certainly condemn that vandalism, it’s absolutely unacceptable. State Department’s diplomatic security service is working with local authorities to properly investigate. The state Department will work on infrastructure perspective to repair the damage,” Kirby said.

US State Department spokesperson told ANI: “The United States condemns the attack against the Indian Consulate and any attack against diplomatic facilities within the United States. We pledge to defend the safety and security of these facilities as well as the diplomats who work within them.”

Khalistan supporters have started creating chaos across the world. After vandalism in London, Khalistan supporters allegedly attacked Indian Consulate in San Francisco (SFO). Videos of supporters breaking the doors and barging into the office surfaced on social media. (With ANI inputs)