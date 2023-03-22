Platina bike, Brezza car used by fugitive Amritpal Singh to escape recovered by Punjab Police; visuals surface

The Platina bike, used to escape by Amritpal Singh, a fugitive and leader of the Khalistani movement, after Punjab police launched a massive manhunt against him, has been discovered by police in the Darapur area, approximately 45 km away from Jalandhar. The bike had been abandoned on the banks of a canal in that region.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝘇𝘇𝗮 𝘂𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲

On Wednesday, Punjab police recovered the vehicle (Brezza car) in which Amritpal escaped. The police also arrested four accused who helped Amritpal flee.

𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱 𝘃𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗹𝗲𝘀, 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗰𝗹𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝘂𝗿𝘂𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗮

According to the police, Amritpal Singh had switched vehicles and attire prior to escaping with his associates. Initially, he was being pursued by the police while driving a Mercedes, but he subsequently fled in a Brezza to Shahkot. Later, he changed his clothing inside a gurudwara before making his getaway on the bike.

𝗣𝘂𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗯 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘃𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹'𝘀 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗳𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗹𝘆 𝗺𝗲𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘀

On the fifth day of the search for Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police visited his residence on Wednesday to interrogate his family members, including his mother. Additionally, two DSP officials questioned Kiran Deep Kaur, his wife, at Jallupur Kheda. At the same time, Uttarakhand Police carried out a thorough search in gurudwaras, hotels, and areas near the Indo-Nepal border.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹'𝘀 𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗱𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗴𝘂𝗶𝘀𝗲𝘀

In an effort to locate Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police has published a list of seven potential disguises that he may have adopted, comprising of both bearded and clean-shaven appearances with various styles of turbans. The police have utilized the National Security Act (NSA) to apprehend Amritpal Singh and the four individuals who aided his escape, allowing for their preventive detention if they are deemed to pose a threat to national security or public order.

𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗔𝗺𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗽𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗶𝗱𝗲𝘀

On Tuesday, Amritpal Singh's uncle and two accomplices were transported to Assam, while four other associates who were detained were sent to Dibrugarh Central Jail on Sunday.

The authorities' actions occurred one month following Amritpal Singh's attack on a police station, which resulted in the release of one of his associates. Law enforcement personnel apprehended over 100 individuals who were associated with Amritpal, and weaponry intended for use by the 'Anandpur Khalsa Front' was confiscated.