SCO 2024 Green Development Forum Highlights Urgent Climate Action

SCO Deputy Secretary-General, Janesh Kain speaking at the event | FPJ

The Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) countries was held on Monday in coastal city of Qingdao, in eastern China’s Shandong province.

The event featured keynote speeches from senior officials of environmental authorities, experts, scholars, from SCO countries.

All countries pledged towards becoming carbon neutral and committed to tackle climate crisis for a better future.

Speaking at the event, SCO Deputy Secretary-General, Janesh Kain said.

“The world is grappling with significant global challenges, including ecological issues, water resource depletion, and waste management problems. According to the latest UN report, a temperature increase of 2.5-2.9°C could lead to more frequent hurricanes, droughts, floods, and other natural disasters, posing severe threats to human livelihoods. It is urgent to discuss these issues and develop countermeasures. Biodiversity protection and the implementation of comprehensive strategies are crucial. Governments must work together, under the UN framework, to address these challenges effectively. A united approach from all countries is essential. This forum will serve as an effective platform, actively contributing to areas related to the SCO and promoting international cooperation.”

The green development forum included one main event and three parallel sub-forums: “Year of Ecology of the SCO 2024”, “Technological Innovation for Green and High-Quality Development”, and “Climate Action for Green and Low-Carbon Transition”.

This event is seen as a significant part of the SCO framework which aims to address global challenges posed by climate change and promoting sustainable development through national and regional cooperation in green development.

India's Net zero emissions target

India is an emerging economy where Greenhouse Gas emissions are set to increase, albeit from a low base, in pursuit of its development and poverty eradication goals. It is to be noted that India’s historical cumulative emissions from 1850 to 2019 amount to less than 4 percent of cumulative carbon dioxide emissions of the world from the pre-industrial era, despite being home to 17 per cent of the world’s population. Hence, India’s responsibility for global warming thus far has been minimal and even today its annual per capita emissions are only about one-third of the global average.

India, at the 26th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 26) in November, 2021, announced its target to achieve net zero by 2070. In recognition of the Para 19 of Article 4 of the Paris Agreement, India’s long-term low-carbon development strategy, has been submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and it reaffirms the goal of reaching net-zero by 2070. India’s long-term low-carbon development strategy is based on the principles of equity and climate justice and the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities.

United States, Britain, Canada, Japan and other developed countries are targeting net zero by 2050. China has committed to net zero by 2060.